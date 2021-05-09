BREAKING: Candian Bishops sit SILENT while Artur Pawlowski is dragged off the steeets and thrown in jail

Artur Pawlowski has just been arrested by the police in the Province of Alberta (once known as the "Texas of the North", because of both the cowboy spirit and oil) under the Premiership of the wretched Jason Kenny.
It is understood that Pawlowski was forced to kneel in the middle of a highway in Calgary, like some violent gun-totting drug lord; then literally dragged off by the police, and refused access to a lawyer.
This shocking behaviour is more reminiscent of the Gestapo or KGB, not what used to be the highly respected Canadian constabulary, who have all but lost respect by Canadians given their scandalous behaviour and brutality witnessed against law-biding Canadians.
Since the imposition of lock downs across this country (originally stated to be two weeks, but now well in excess of one year), it cannot be denied that Canada is rapidly transitioning into an authoritarian State, where the Constitution, the rule of law and due process is ignored, if not openly violated.
And Pawlowski's alleged "crime" that warranted this heavily armed, aggressive arrest? Keeping his little church open, charged with "inciting" people to go to church!
Where is Bishop McGratten of Calgary?
Where is Archbishop Smith of Edmonton?
Where is the Primate of Canada, Archbishop Lacroix?
Where is Cardinal Collins?
Where is Archbishop Lepine?
WHERE ARE THE CANADIAN BISHOPS?
THEY ARE SILENT?
HAVING PROSTITUTED THE CATHOLIC CHURCH TO CAESAR FOR 30 PIECES OF SILVER, THEY SIT SILENT, OBEDIENT TO THEIR WORLDLY MASTER.
Where is the spirit of St. Thomas Becket?
Where is the spirit of St. Stanislaw?
Where is the spirit of St. John Fisher?
Friends, we should give thanks to Almighty God for this crisis, for it has smoked these men out for what they are: false shepherds and hirelings.
Where is Canada headed while our bishops sleep? We would do well to study the works of Mussolini for the frightful answer.
The Fascist State, the highest and most powerful form of personality, is a force, but a spiritual force, which takes over all the forms of the moral and intellectual life of man. . . . It is the form, the inner standard and the discipline of the whole person; it saturates the will as well as the intelligence... the Fascist conception of the State is all embracing; outside of it no human or spiritual values can exist, much less have value. Thus understood, Fascism, is totalitarian, and the Fascist State - a synthesis and a unit inclusive of all values - interprets, develops, and potentates the whole life of a people...
Fascism, in short, is not only the giver of laws and the founder of institutions, but the educator and promoter of spiritual life. It wants to remake, not the forms of human life, but its content, man, character, faith. And to this end it requires discipline and authority that can enter into the spirits of men and there govern unopposed.... if liberalism spells individualism, Fascism spells government....the Fascist State is a will to power and to government.
All of this was predictable, as the "Lion of Calgary", Bishop Fred Henry wrote against "Totalitarianism in Alberta". Alas. He was retired and his works blacklisted.
For a FULL report Artur Pawlowski's arrest, please visit Everyday for Life, Canada.
What a scandal. Pastors are arrested and jailed, and we get silence from the Catholic bishops. If they don't stand up for religious liberty and faith, who will? Once the shepherds retreat from the public square one can expect some churches will eventually be forced to close. If the faith isn't defended during this "pandemic" and when pastors are jailed, who needs it when times are good? It's all so sad when one considers the price Christ paid to save humanity. Keep up the good work at TCW.
