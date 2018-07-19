Cardinal McCarrick was protected by HOMOSEXUALS in the AMERICAN HIERARCHY!

|"Fr" McCarrick with one of his abuse victims
Theodore "Cardinal" McCarrick is an evil, diabolical man.
He is a child molester.
He is a vicious, sexual pervert.
He was KNOWN as a vicious, sexual pervert and predator.
He was PROTECTED by VERY powerful members of the PRESENT American Hierarchy.
At this time I will say no, but be assured friends, Catholics (seminarians, priests and the laity) in the Archdioceses of New York and Washington know what I mean. I have been told on very good, reliable authority.
Watch and pray. There are very, very powerful active homosexuals in the US Hierarchy. They were and are covering for vicious, evil men who preyed on boys, teenagers and seminarians. These men are EVIL and servants of the devil.
Theodore McCarrick should be tried and if found guilty, hanged.
The men who enabled him, covered for him, should be tried and if found guilty, hanged.
2 comments:
What about all those who've been promoted because they serviced/pimped/sodomized w/him (the 'gay lobby')? What about Farrell, Tobin, Cupich? What about every priest/ bishop he ever came in contact w/? Flock refuses to face what was published by Fr. Rueda, O'Connor & those who wrote on the seminaries ("Goodbye Good Men" plus at least one other): the entire priesthood is compromised. They all know, they're all either covering or participating and they're all bad (Hello! Bad Men).
Everyone KNEW of this perverted sodomite. His evil was no secret...well it was an 'open' secret if you want to define it. They paid off several seminarians behind closed doors and STILL kept this man active in the Church. That tells me that many if not most of them are perverted sodomite pedophiles. This situation gives the word 'disgusting' a whole new meaning.
