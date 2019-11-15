UPDATE: The Archdiocese of Toronto's ACTIVE ROLE in promoting the "LGBT" Agenda in Catholic Schools

The following is an anonymously authored "statement" issued by the Archdiocese of Toronto. We must presume that this "statement" has been published with the approval and authorization of Cardinal Collins.
Let us review the "statement" in full and then proceed to analyze it in light of Catholic teaching.
From the Archdiocese of Toronto:
In light of inquiries to the Archdiocese of Toronto relating to the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB), some additional information may be helpful:
- We must do all that we can to foster a safe environment for all students, but, more than that, the faith that is the foundation of Catholic Education requires that every individual be treated with respect, dignity, compassion and love as a child of God. Everyone, and especially anyone who is suffering, is included in the love of Christ that we are called to make present in the world.
- The Archdiocese of Toronto was invited by the Toronto Catholic District School Board to provide guidance and resources on church teachings.
- Ministry of Education policy, PPM 128, directs that the prohibited grounds of discrimination found in the Ontario Human Rights Code be included in updated Codes of Conduct for all school boards in Ontario. While the archdiocese recognizes that terms such as gender identity are included in the Code, we do not accept the view of the human person which underlies this terminology, since that view is not compatible with our faith.
- We note that the revised TCDSB Code of Conduct includes additional provisions to ensure that it is interpreted according to Catholic faith, “as articulated by the teaching of the Church…expressed through various documents of the Universal Church, the Bishops of Canada, the Bishops of Ontario and the Archdiocese of Toronto.” In doing so, it is exercising a right that is referenced in the Ontario Human Rights Code itself.
Given there are four sections, we shall follow this outline as we proceed in our analysis.
Pt. 1: Sentence 1: The is objectively true, but ambiguous. Intentionally so. There is no definition of "respect, dignity, compassion and love". St. Thomas Aquinas taught that the definition of terms is vital to any discourse. Two men may be using the same words, but with a different meaning. What exactly does a "child of God" mean? This is confusing being and acting. As it stands, because of its ambiguity, we rejected it.
Pt. 2: Sentence 1: The Archdiocese claims that the Board "invited" the Archdiocese to " provide guidance" (intervene in a partisan manner), at the last minute to force the Board to vote in accordance with the demands of the so-called Ontario Human Rights Code. We categorically reject and denounce this intervention as the Archdiocese did not provide guidance in conformity with Catholic Faith and Morals.
Pt. 3: Sentence 1: This is a factual statement that carries with it very grave legal implications. It strikes at the heart of the matter: the State determining what Catholic morality (hence even what Faith is). The fact remains however, that Catholics have a constitutional right to receive educational monies up to and including the 8th grade, with the State not interfering to change Catholic Faith and/or Morals. We reject this abject surrender to State control of Catholic education.
Sentence 2: Here we have an obfuscation and a contradiction. The Archdiocese recognizes the objective reality that gender ideology is contained in this so-called "human rights code". It is not a question of recognizing something, it is a question of judging its moral quality. We can ask the question: if the Archdiocese does not "accept" the "terminology", and that it is "incompatible" with the Catholic Faith, why did it then support the terminology's inclusion? The Archdiocesan claim stands in contradiction to its intervention in demanding the Board vote in favour of including the "incompatible" "terminology" of the "Human Rights Code". We therefore reject this as inconsistent and deceitful.
Pt. 4: Sentence 1: The Archdiocese claims that the Board's inclusion of gender ideology can be interpreted according to the Catholic Faith. This is false, duplicitous, and we reject it categorically. A falsehood cannot be interpreted to be true, or even partially true. Either gender ideology is true or false. It cannot be both. The Archdiocese contradicts itself, as in Pt. 3, Sentence 2 it admits the incompatibility of gender ideology with Catholicism, yet wishes to interpret something incompatible with Catholic Truth! If it accepts gender ideology, why not be honest, and admit it? Indeed, Maria Rizzo, the other dissenting Board members, the Media, "LGTB" activists are all aware that in fact IT DOES mean acceptance of the "LGBT" agenda. So why is the Archdiocese denying this fact?
Sentence 2: The Archdiocese after subverting Catholic education (Pt 4. Sent 1), then makes the implied claim that Catholic educational rights are not founded on the Gospels, not on Christ, not on the Authority granted by Christ to His Church, but on the State. We reject this claim that the Church receives Her rights from the State. We know that both sentences in Pt 4 are LIES as "LGBT" propaganda is openly promoted in many TCDSB schools without any intervention from the Archdiocese to correct error and teach according to the Catholic Faith.
More to come dear friends, parents, and students on this extremely important issue. Please keep following our blog.
2 comments:
Well said Barona. It seems the only thing Cardinal Collins is concerned with is money. Appeals to the Truth are falling on deaf ears. Someone needs to tell him he's not a bureaucrat but a Shepherd of the flock. He needs to start acting like one.
Phineas
Having enlarged the image of the *Genderbred Person*, I can see how the state will programme the minds of children, in conformity with LGBTQ agenda.
Make no mistake.
This went ahead with the tacit support of the pope, and the full backing of that shower of mediocrities, the bishops.
They have gutted and destroyed the Catholic faith while maintaining the outward facade; that way they get to keep their nice comfortable lifestyle, while numbers in parishes fall drastically.
Just this week the pope welcomed an English lesbian Anglican who wants to make Christian counselling for gay people illegal.
So Team Francis is buying into the genderfluid culture big time.
Real Catholics will be thankful for your fair and careful reading of the above document.
Parents will now be thinking of home-schooling.
The alternative is to watch your children growing up confused and worried about who and what they are.
That is exactly how the LGBTQ crowd planned it.
The hierarchy in Toronto could have resisted Gender Ideology in schools, but instead betrayed what my late father called *Catholicity*.
The Code of Conduct will be interpreted according to the Catholic faith, but at the same time Gender Ideology is not compatible with the faith.
Is that what they call hedging your bets?
Or speaking with a forked tongue?
The old proverb about wanting to have your Gingerbread Man, and wanting to eat him, comes to mind.
From Gingerbread Man to *Genderbred Person* in one generation!
Do not despair. Young Catholics are on the rise.
John-Henry Weston spoke in Toronto and met many young people who know their faith.
*Young Catholics Are Asking: Is Pope Francis A Bad Pope?*
John-Henry Weston Show. 24 October 2019. LifeSiteNews. YouTube.
One day we will see the renaissance of my father's *Catholicity*, but only when our dud bishops are in their graves.
And only when this Genderbred Pope has vacated the chair of Peter.
