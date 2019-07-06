The "Gay Pride" Parade: the Propaganda March of Totalitarian Regimes

Today, in London, militant homosexuals will march glorifying one of the four sins that cry to Heaven for vengeance. This evil has been growing for decades. Its modern impetus began with Napoleon's introduction of divorce and state "marriage". This attack on the indissolubility of marriage was accompanied of a lowering of morals, especially amongst the aristocracy. Debauchery, infidelity, perversion began to become accepted and even celebrated amongst the elite of Europe and America.
The next main advance was acceptance of contraception by the Church of England at the end of the Roaring Twenties (a decade of huge growth in promiscuity and paganization). Hollywood too became a major force: in the 1930s divorce, infidelity was glamorized on the big screen. The 1960s, taking up from the Roaring Twenties, saw a sexual explosion driven by pornography that was now easy to produce, and new technologies for contraception. A de-Christianized, hedonistic society, eagerly accepted this "revolution".
The homosexual movement, piggy-backing on the separation of love from life, began "coming out". Gay bars appeared. Child abuse became rampant. Strip joints appeared on every town, porn magazines became available at the corner store. Gay bathhouses appeared, where men would engage in orgies. The glorification of homosexuality took centre stage. St. Paul saw it all in ancient Rome: godlessness leads to sexual depravity.
Major centres of homosexuality emerged. Today San Francisco, New York, Toronto, London, Berlin and Tel Aviv (the present "gay" capital of the world, with the highest per capita homosexual population of 25%).
The so-called "gay pride" parade is the culmination of public "acceptance" and enforcement of gender ideology backed by the force of the State. Indeed, not to accept "gay pride" is to be denounced, smeared, despised, hated, marginalized, thrust into the closet... by the very people who claim these things are happening to them. This, of course, is a huge lie. The corporations, the media, the academia, the politicians, the entertainment industry...all genuflect, all offer the grain of incense to the homosexual terrorists who demand to be adored by "hetero-swine".
Bishop Athansius Schneider offers us guidance on "gay pride" parades:
In recent decades, “gay pride” parades started spreading through cities of the Western world. The clear objective of this constantly growing phenomenon is to take over the town squares of all the cities of the western world and, in the long term, the cities of the entire world, with the exception of Islamic countries because of fear of predictable violent counter-reactions.
These demonstrations are carried out with enormous financial and logistical commitments, accompanied by propaganda supported by the most influential powers of public life, namely political elites, social media and powerful economic and financial bodies. Such unanimous support on the part of these public bodies was typical of historical totalitarian systems in order to impose a certain ideology on society. The so-called “gay pride” demonstrations unmistakably resemble the propaganda marches of various totalitarian political regimes of the past.
However, there is one very important voice in public life that has not yet officially, or to a large extent, joined this unanimous chorus of support for so-called “gay pride” parades. This voice is that of the Catholic Church. The totalitarianism of homosexualist gender ideology is pursuing its most ambitious goal, which is to conquer the last bastion of resistance, i.e. the Catholic Church.
In the meantime, this goal has unfortunately been in some way achieved, since it has been observed that an increasing number of priests, and even some bishops and cardinals, publicly express in various ways their support for these totalitarian marches, called “gay pride.” These priests, bishops and cardinals thereby become agents and promoters of an ideology that represents a direct offense to God and to the dignity of the human person, created male and female, created in the image and likeness of God.
Gender ideology, or the ideology of homosexuality, represents a revolt against the creative work of God, which is so admirably wise and loving. It is a revolt against the creation of the human being in both sexes — male and female — which are necessarily and wonderfully complementary. Homosexual or lesbian acts profane the male or female body, which is the temple of God. In fact, the Holy Spirit says, “If anyone destroys God’s temple, God will destroy him. For God’s temple is holy, and that temple you are” (1 Cor 3:17).
The Holy Spirit declares in Sacred Scripture that homosexual acts are ignominious, since they are contrary to nature as it was created by God: “For this reason God gave them up to dishonorable passions. Their women exchanged natural relations for unnatural, and the men likewise gave up natural relations with women and were consumed with passion for one another, men committing shameless acts with men and receiving in their own persons the due penalty for their error. And since they did not see fit to acknowledge God, God gave them up to a base mind and to improper conduct” (Rom 1:26-28).
The Holy Spirit then declares that persons who commit gravely sinful acts, including homosexual acts, will not inherit eternal life: “Do not be deceived: neither the immoral, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor homosexuals, nor thieves, nor the greedy, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor robbers will inherit the kingdom of God” (1 Cor 6:9-10).
No comments:
Post a Comment