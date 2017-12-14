Since faith is one, it must be professed in all its purity and integrity". Pope Francis/Pope Benedict
Thursday, 14 December 2017

James Martin S.J. is working for the Synagogue of Satan












Can there be any doubt that the institutional "Church" is total collapse? That a priest would praise an agent of the devil, shows who James Martin S.J. is working for. He is not working for Our Lord Jesus Christ, He is working for the Father of Lies. 

What does this say about prominent churchmen who promote this evil man? These Jesuits, Basilians and others who flock around this vile creature, latching onto his every lie, as truth? It tells us too, that they - like James Martin S.J. - are working for the devil.
